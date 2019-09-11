All sides invited to talks aimed at ending beef dispute

All sides in the beef dispute have been invited to the table for talks this evening.

It comes amid fears that up to 8,000 workers could be temporarily laid off at meat factories in the coming weeks.

A second round of discussions to resolve the ongoing beef row were cancelled on Monday after the Meat Industry Ireland pulled out, blaming protests outside meat factories.

It has since announced the protests have forced it to temporarily lay off 3,000 staff at the facilities but they say 5,000 more may follow.

Meat Industry Ireland said these demonstrations by farmers over the price they get for their animals are to blame for the job losses.

There were calls last night from the Irish Farmers Association and Meat Industry Ireland for Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to bring all sides back to the talks table.

He has now invited all parties to meet him at his Department on Kildare Street where he will hold separate meetings with those involved in the dispute

Minister Creed said he is determined to bring the parties back to the negotiation table to find a way forward.

Earlier today, President of the IFA Joe Healy called on MII to "get down off their high horse" and return to talks.

Speaking on RTÉ radio's Morning Ireland, Mr Healy said Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed "can't wash his hands out of it " in relation to the crisis in the beef industry.