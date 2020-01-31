News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'All politicians wore the green jersey': Howlin says FG are arrogant for claiming success in Brexit negotiations

By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 12:21 PM

There is great arrogance in Fine Gael claiming success in the Brexit negotiations, the Labour party leader Brendan Howlin has said.

"The success of the Irish negotiations was down to the civil service team," he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show.

“All politicians wore the green jersey.”

Mr Howlin dismissed opinion polls that placed the Labour party at 4%. He said the party had achieved 10 % in the recent by elections.

"The opinion polls were not reflecting what was happening on the ground," he said.

“I’m very optimistic that we’re going to have a good result.”

Varadkar says Fianna Fáil 'untried and untested' when it comes to Brexit

The Labour party was setting housing and health as priorities as they wanted to be forensic about spending. Child care was an important issue and €60m would be allocated to that.

"The Sinn Féin manifesto just did not add up," he said.

"The Labour party’s plan for taxes is to index them as would social welfare payments.

"Labour would implement Sláintecare and the embargo on appointing nurses must end," he added.

Mr Howlin said there was “not much difference” between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but Fine Gael was “even more reckless” when it came to taxes.

