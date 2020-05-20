All physical court sittings to be limited to two hours a day

The Chief Justice and the presidents of all the courts have decided, pending further health advice, to limit all physical court sittings to no more than two hours.

The decision was made arising from health advice given on Tuesday to the Houses of the Oireachtas concerning persons who may be in the same room, even though practising social distancing, for more than two hours.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly, president of the High Court, read a statement in court today on behalf of the Chief Justice and presidents of all the courts, arising from what had happened in the Houses of the Oireachtas.

It stated the Courts Service was unaware, until the matter became public on Tuesday “of what appears to be additional safety considerations beyond those already published”.

It said the plans which had been devised by the judiciary and the Courts Service to expand the number of physical court hearings had taken full account of all published advice.

The Courts Service has sought further urgent advice on this matter as it clearly has the potential to affect the conduct of court hearings or sessions likely to involve judges and registrars, together with others, being in a courtroom for more than two hours in a day, the statement said.

Pending receipt of that advice, the court presidents have determined that all court sittings will last for no more than two hours a day, it was stated.

That decision will not affect remote hearings which will continue as planned, it added.

All those attending court now have to leave their contact details with the court to aid Covid-19 tracing.

In the High Court today, registrars took details on all those who attended court including barristers, solicitors and press.