All new car models to have speed limiting systems

All new models of cars will need to have systems which can stop drivers speeding as part of 15 mandatory features being introduced by the EU Commission.

The AA and Society of the Irish Motor Industry ahve said the measure the could lead to a significant rise in the cost of a new car.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune disagreed and said they will not be prohibitively expensive and will save lives.

She said: "I get the point that it's going to be more expensive, but I don't think the type of technology we're talking about is going to add that much to the price of the car.

"At one point the same argument was made about seatbelts and a warning system and signals, but they do save lives so it's a hard thing to argue against."