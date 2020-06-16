All NCT test centres reopening in Ireland

Almost 85,000 NCT tests were cancelled as a result of the Covid-19 shutdown.

Some 15 test centres reopened last week and Applus, the company which operates the NCTS, says the remaining ones will be opening "towards the end of June and throughout the course of July".

The validity of NCT certificates was extended for a further four months to minimise pressure on the testing service, which has had a turbulent year.

The Covid-19 shutdown, which came in late March, followed major issues with vehicle lifts in test centres earlier in the year. These issues resulted in parts of the NCT tests being postponed.

Use of the lifts was temporarily suspended on Jan 29. A detailed condition survey was completed by mid-Feb. It found 85 of the 106 lifts in the country were in need of repair, with this process initially forecast to be completed by the end of April.

During the course of the lift issue, tests were carried out in two parts.

At the time of the suspension of the NCT on March 28 due to the Covid-19 outbreak, no return date was given. As such, operators cancelled all 84,476 appointments which were booked at the time.

During the suspension, Transport Minister Shane Ross announced a four-month extension of NCT certificates for all vehicles with a test due date on or after Mar 28.

The NCT is now advising customers to check their new test dates on the NCT website.

Testing resumed last week, with some 15 test centres opening on Jun 8. This included Little Island and Blarney in Cork, Limerick and Waterford. Additional centres will be reopening "towards the end of June and throughout the course of July", the NCTS spokesperson confirmed.

During the suspension of the test service due to Covid-19, NCTS "made progress in repairing and replacing the vehicle inspection lifts in test centres", according to the spokesperson.

"All centres reopening will have functioning lifts and all tests will be completed in full," they said.

"There were no inspections cancelled due to the vehicle inspection lift issue. All vehicles were inspected albeit they received a partial inspection where no lift inspection was conducted. Those customers are now being asked to present their vehicle for inspection."

Driver theory test centres also reopened last week, with some 30,000 people waiting to sit their test.

However, there is still no date in mind for the resumption of full licence tests as it involves close contact between a tester and a driver for a prolonged period of time.