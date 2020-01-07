News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

All elective surgeries cancelled in University Hospital Kerry

All elective surgeries cancelled in University Hospital Kerry
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 09:38 AM

Management at University Hospital Kerry has cancelled all elective surgeries University Hospital Kerry this week.

It comes as high numbers of patients are presenting to the hospital with the flu and follows similar measures in Cork.

The decision will be reviewed on Thursday regarding next week’s elective surgery and all patients cancelled will be facilitated with a new appointment as soon as possible.

Management said a "surge in influenza presentations to the Emergency Department now mean that exceptional measures have had to be taken in the interests of patient and staff safety".

Hospital management are appealing to both adults and children who are experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza to contact their GP or Southdoc before attending the Emergency Department.

Strict visiting restrictions have also been introduced to try to prevent the spread of flu within the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are also in place at University Hospital Waterford, Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, and Mallow General Hospital.

READ MORE

Latest: Number of new hospital beds 'like trying to put out fire with tea cup


More in this Section

Dublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh MarketsDublin City Council intending to repossess Iveagh Markets

Taoiseach stops short of condemning US attack on IranTaoiseach stops short of condemning US attack on Iran

Research by two Cork students suggests teens may lose their emotional intelligence as they get olderResearch by two Cork students suggests teens may lose their emotional intelligence as they get older

Proposal to ban sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 ‘unrealistic’Proposal to ban sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 ‘unrealistic’


Lifestyle

With the legendary broadcaster finishing on 2fm tomorrow, he tells Marjorie Brennan about his career highlights and that famous ‘Just A Minute’ myth.Larry Gogan on turning down the BBC and the truth about some of those Just a Minute quiz answers

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »