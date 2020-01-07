All elective surgeries cancelled in University Hospital Kerry

Management at University Hospital Kerry has cancelled all elective surgeries University Hospital Kerry this week.

It comes as high numbers of patients are presenting to the hospital with the flu and follows similar measures in Cork.

The decision will be reviewed on Thursday regarding next week’s elective surgery and all patients cancelled will be facilitated with a new appointment as soon as possible.

Management said a "surge in influenza presentations to the Emergency Department now mean that exceptional measures have had to be taken in the interests of patient and staff safety".

Hospital management are appealing to both adults and children who are experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza to contact their GP or Southdoc before attending the Emergency Department.

Strict visiting restrictions have also been introduced to try to prevent the spread of flu within the hospital.

Visiting restrictions are also in place at University Hospital Waterford, Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, and Mallow General Hospital.