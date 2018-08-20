Alice not giving up on chance to have a family of her own despite cancer battle

By Sarah Slater

A woman diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer just wants to be given the chance to have a family of her own.

So selfless is Alice Taylor, 25, who is battling against Stage 3B terminal cancer which has spread to her heart, lungs, and liver since a PET scan last May, that all she can do is worry about her boyfriend David O’Dea and family and what they are going through in a bid to cope with her diagnoses.

Doctors told her three months ago that palliative care was the option facing her.

Never on to give up without a fight, Alice needs to raise €150,000 to enable her to receive the specialised treatment, via doctors in New York, advising which immunotherapy drugs, would best suit her.

Ms Taylor, from Ballycallan, Co Kilkenny, is more use to caring for others, through her job at SOS Kilkenny, which provides day and residential services for adults with intellectual disability.

“It’s hard to explain how you feel when given a terminal diagnosis,” says Alice. “I feel many different emotions. I am angry to think I may not be able to do and see a lot of things that I would like to do.

“I’m sad that I may not be around to have our baby brought into the world. I’m worried about my family, Dave [her boyfriend] and friends and how they are coping with this situation.

“But at the same time, I am optimistic and feel very lucky to have had such a fantastic upbringing and a wonderful life up to now with such a huge amount.”

Her cancer treatment began following her diagnosis last November after she attended her GP with irregular bleeding the month before. She was referred to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for further investigations and scans including a biopsy.

On November 2, Ms Taylor’s biopsy confirmed a 7cm tumour and Stage 2B Cervical Cancer.

Although shaken by the diagnosis, both Alice and David approached it like they do with everything — strong and positive with good humour.

All Ms Taylor’s care was transferred immediately to the Mater and St Luke’s Hospitals, in Dublin.

The couple first met at Waterford Institute of Technology in 2012 when Ms Taylor was studying for a degree in Social Care, and have been together ever since.

“During my first appointment in Dublin, I received the news that I would never conceive or carry my own child,” says Alice.

“At 25 years of age, gone was my lifelong dream of having beautiful little babies and becoming a mother.”

“This news was as bad, if not worse than the diagnosis itself.”

Ms Taylor is hoping to take part in further genetic testing available in New York at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre, which will determine the most appropriate drugs and treatment for her condition.

The drugs needed to fight this disease are not being made available through the HSE nor is any type of funding. Life-saving immunotherapy drugs will cost hundreds of thousands of euros.

All funds raised will go directly towards medical life-saving treatment. Funds not used will be donated in turn to other charities and the Irish Cancer Society.

A gofundme.com campaign has been set-up in a bid to raise €150,000 to help Alice pay for her treatment.