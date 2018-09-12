Algerian man threatened to cut off nurse’s head

By Liam Heylin

The name of the terrorist organisation Isis was invoked by an Algerian man who threatened a nurse in a Cork hospital that he would cut her throat and cut off her head.

Cork District Court

Abderhmane Doumandgi, of Mount Trenchard hostel, Foynes, Limerick, pleaded guilty to a charge of making a threat to kill at the Mercy University Hospital on May 10, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The 24-year-old wrote a letter of apology to the victim, who did not wish to make a victim impact statement or to attend Cork District Court for the case.

Inspector John Deasy said the injured party was working at the accident and emergency unit when she was subjected to the series of threats. The defendant’s partner was being treated in the hospital and he was present in a highly intoxicated condition.

Insp Deasy said he initially engaged in a tirade of abuse against her.

“It then escalated into threats where he said he would bring weapons to the hospital and would bomb the building. He also said he was going to go away and get his machete. He then threatened to slit her throat. Mr Doumandgi referred to cutting off her head and the terror group Isis was mentioned,” said Insp Deasy.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant instructed him to enter a plea of guilty as soon as he was charged, whether the case was going to be dealt with at district or circuit court.

“He has also written a letter of apology to the lady. He apologises for his inexcusable behaviour,” said Mr Burke.

“He was so intoxicated when arrested he could not be questioned for some time.

“There was evidence that he drank a bottle of whiskey. He was so intoxicated he did not know where he was. His partner was in difficulty. Obviously he did not give her any help by causing this havoc.”

“He is ashamed of what has happened here.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said he accepted that Doumandgi had shown some remorse. However, he said people seemed to think that medical staff were fair game for abuse, particularly when they turn up at hospitals drunk.

The judge said it was the most serious threat he had come across in a hospital and sentenced the defendant to ten months in prison, backdated to May.

Doumandgi gave the judge a thumbs-up sign as he was taken into custody and said: “Thank you, judge.”