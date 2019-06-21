Aldi get go ahead for Killarney outlet despite objections

Aldi has secured the go ahead for a new store on the outskirts of Killarney, Co Kerry, despite an objection that it would have a negative impact on traders in the town centre.

An Bord Pleanála has rejected an appeal against the decision of Kerry Co Council to grant planning permission for a new store for the German discount supermarket group about 1km outside Killarney.

Aldi intends the new development at the corner of Deepark Road and Park Road will replace its existing store at Ardshanavooly, a short distance away.

The new single-storey supermarket, which will include an off-licence as well as two smaller retail outlets, also provides parking space for 113 vehicles.

The development had been opposed by Michael Hegarty, a Killarney trader, who claimed its excessive scale is not in keeping with the location’s zoning for a neighbourhood centre and expressed concern it would have a negative impact on retailers in the town centre.

Mr Hegarty said the store would enhance the expansion of Killarney’s out of centre retail area which would be in direct competition with businesses in the centre of the town.

He claims Aldi has failed to demonstrate that there are no other sites or potential sites closer to the town centre capable of being developed.

Replying, Aldi claimed the appeal was motivated to stop competition and that a new supermarket at the proposed location is consistent with national and local retail policies. The supermarket chain said it wants to replace its existing outlet with a modern, fit-for-purpose store in a similar, accessible location.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said it is noteworthy an individual with the same name as the appellant has received two grants of planning permission for developments at the nearby Countess Shopping Centre that have not yet been progressed.

Bord Pleanála said it considers the proposed new Aldi supermarket is in accordance with national guidelines on retailing and with local development plans.

The board said the development will not seriously injure the amenity of the area or have a negative impact on the vitality and viability of the town centre.

Earlier this week, An Bord Pleanála rejected plans by rival German supermarket group, Lidl, for a second store in Ennis.

The board upheld an appeal by RGDATA, the representative body of independent retailers, against the decision of Clare Co Council to approve the proposed new Lidl store at Clare Road, near St Flannan’s College.

An Bord Pleanála said the new outlet would create a counter-attraction to existing businesses in Ennis town centre and would seriously impact on its vitality and vibrancy.

It also refused planning permission for the project on the basis that it would be located on a site at risk of flooding.