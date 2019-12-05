Aldi 'extremely disappointed' at protest; Farmers pledge more pickets to come

Retailer Aldi has said it is “extremely disappointed” that farmers have protested at its distribution centre in Co Kildare - but demonstrators have warned the picket is the first of many to come.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has accused retailers of “hiding behind factories” and failing to do what they can to address the prices paid to beef farmers.

Speaking at the picket line at the Aldi regional distribution centre in Naas, IFA President Joe Healy warned they would protest outside more retailers until their price demands are met.

“This is the first of many protests,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

The 12 hours demonstration followed a meeting earlier this week of the Beef Task Force - a body that was established to address the issues that prompted farmers’ protests at meat processing plants around the country.

However the IFA said the meeting did little to assure them that their core demand of higher prices paid to farmers would be met.

“There was no Minister there, no retailer. Meat Industry Ireland came in with nothing to offer. The best we could get from them was that they would consult with their members,” Mr Healy said.

The IFA’s National Livestock Committee Chairman, Angus Woods, said that the gap between what Irish farmers are getting for beef compared to their UK and European counterparts.

While the meat plants are at the table with farmers and the Department in the Beef Task Force, the retailers and the food services sector are nowhere to be seen.

"They are hiding behind the factories and are trying to dodge their responsibility for low prices for prime meat and the unacceptable delays in increasing prices to farmers,” Mr Woods said.

"Without a positive move on prices across the industry, protests and disruption will continue," he said.

In a statement, Aldi said it “welcomed the resumption of the Beef Taskforce this week and have engaged positively with farmer representative organisations on the beef issue over recent months”.

“Aldi has a policy of open communications with all of its stakeholders, including the IFA.

To be very clear, Aldi received no request for engagement on this issue from any member of the IFA leadership, no communication about specific concerns about the mechanics of the beef market, including age specification, and no warning of any grievance the IFA had before this morning.

“Aldi is fully committed to co-operating with the Beef Taskforce and met with one of the representative groups, the Beef Plan Movement (BPM), as recently as last week to further update our position. As part of our preparations for the Taskforce, we have initiated research on a wide range of beef products to determine a number of issues. Our work also includes a complete review of procedures and processes with our suppliers to ensure we are meeting all customer and market requirements.

“Aldi is a proud supporter of Irish beef and all of our fresh meat, including our beef is 100% Irish and Bord Bia Assured. This is a cornerstone of our commitment to our customers.

"We remain committed to reporting back through the Taskforce and playing a fulsome role in the process. Any action outside of this process is short-sighted and not constructive,” the retailer said.