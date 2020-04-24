News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Alcohol worth €103k seized in Co Wexford

Alcohol worth €103k seized in Co Wexford
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 24, 2020 - 03:34 PM

Revenue officers seized 27,000 litres of alcohol following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Wexford town.

The illicit alcohol had an estimated value of over €103,000, representing a loss to the exchequer of €50,000.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illicit alcohol products in the shadow economy.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

READ MORE

Woman 'loyally' driving behind 78-year-old husband knocked him off motorbike during trip to seaside


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AlcoholRevenue

More in this Section

Ryan: Climate crisis 'a red line' for Green party to enter talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine GaelRyan: Climate crisis 'a red line' for Green party to enter talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael

Two charged in connection with Limerick cash seizureTwo charged in connection with Limerick cash seizure

RCSI professor: If Covid-19 restrictions are eased public must take responsibility for their behaviourRCSI professor: If Covid-19 restrictions are eased public must take responsibility for their behaviour

Developing Covid-19 vaccine 'a very challenging process'Developing Covid-19 vaccine 'a very challenging process'


Lifestyle

As social distancing restrictions continue, here are a few ways to give your mood and wellbeing a boost.10 ways to care for your mental health in lockdown

Internet addiction expert Brad Marshall outlines how to regulate teens’ screen time both during lockdown and after it’s all over.How can I reduce my child’s screen time without causing a row?

This week I’ve written out a squat circuit. Squats are a go-to exercise for me.Derval O'Rourke: 'In our new sedentary world, squats offer the best overall workout'

Dinner for one? It doesn’t have to be.New rules, I count 'em: Your guide to throwing a digital dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »