NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Alcohol bottling plant and a cigarette factory discovered in Co Louth

The site in Knockbridge, Co Louth. Photo: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 30, 2019 - 10:10 AM

Gardaí have uncovered an alcohol bottling plant and a cigarette manufacturing factory in Co Louth.

A warehouse in Knockbridge was searched in the early hours of this morning in an intelligence-led operation.

It was carried out by the Cross Border Joint Action Task Force, Gardaí from Dundalk assisted by the Northern Regional Armed Support Unit, and officers from the Department of Revenue.

The factory had the capability of producing cigarettes and alcohol with an estimated loss of €25m to the exchequer.

No arrests were made during the search.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Man's body recovered from river in Co Cork

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in Co Kerry

'Large gaps' in state services impeding community policing, says Justice Committee report

Three arrested in Dublin for conspiracy to murder

Teen arrested in connection with Cork hit-and-run released without charge

KEYWORDS

LouthGardaiAlcoholCigaretteFactory

More in this Section

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Midi dresses for the summer months

Review: John Grant, Cork Opera House

40 watercolours and drawings by the shortlived celebrated Cork artist Daniel Macdonald for sale

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »