Alcohol Bill passes through all stages of Oireachtas

Wednesday, October 10, 2018 - 07:08 PM

The Public Health Alcohol Bill has passed through the Oireachtas this evening.

It will lead to stricter rules on how alcohol is sold in Ireland.

This is the first piece of legislation which addresses alcohol as a public health matter.

It means that alcohol products will now include health warnings including the link between alcohol and cancer, nutritional information, and the dangers of drinking while pregnant.

Advertising alcohol will be restricted in certain places while there will also be restrictions on how alcohol companies sponsor sporting events.

Action will also be taken on the separation and visibility of alcohol products in stores.

New rules will also be laid out for advertisers and the times and content of television advertisements will be restricted.

The Bill will now go to President Michael D Higgins for signing and enactment.

In a statement, Health Minister Simon Harris welcomed the passage of the Bill.

"This legislation has been debated for over 1,000 days. It has been the subject of the most intense lobbying by the alcohol industry," said Mr Harris.

"But today it completes its passage through the Oireachtas and becomes the first time Ireland legislates for alcohol as it affects our health and it is right and proper that we do so.

We know that we have a relationship with alcohol in this country that is not good, damages our health, harms our communities and harms many families.

"The measures in this Bill will make a real difference to changing the culture of drinking in Ireland over a period of time."

- Digital Desk


