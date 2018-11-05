Alcohol advertising ban to start November 2019

Alcohol advertising bans near schools or play areas, coupled with new separation rules for drink sold in shops, come into effect November 2019 after approval by Health Minister Simon Harris.

Simon Harris. Picture: Maxwells

The groundbreaking public health legislation will force shop-owners to erect barriers hiding alcohol.

The 23 sections of the Public Health Alcohol Bill will come into operation next Monday after Mr Harris signed the order for the radical legislation.

The Fine Gael minister said: “This is the first time in the history of our State that we have endeavoured to use public health legislation to address issues in respect of alcohol. It is, therefore, a groundbreaking measure.

“For the very first time in our history, we are legislating for alcohol as it affects our health and it is right and proper that we do so.”

Under the new rules, several types of advertising will be restricted, while physical barriers must be put up in supermarkets or retail units selling alcohol.

Measures coming into law include:

Alcohol advertising in public service vehicles, at public transport stops or stations and within 200 metres of a school, creche, or local authority playground will be prohibited.

Alcohol advertising in cinemas will be prohibited except around films with an 18 classification or in a licensed premises in a cinema.

Children’s clothing that promotes alcohol will be prohibited.

In mixed retail units, alcohol is confined to an area separated by a 1.2 metre-high barrier, or units in which alcohol products are not visible up to 1.5m height, or up to three units that can be a maximum of 1m wide by 2.2m high.

Alcohol products can be contained but not be visible in a unit behind the counter.

A ban on alcohol advertising in sports areas during events aimed at children.

Store owners who fail to comply with the regulations, and those who breach the orders for advertising, could face fines of up to €2,000 or a compliance notice. The Public Health Alcohol Bill recently passed through the Dáil after a record 1,000 days of debate and objections.

Mr Harris added that the crackdown on advertising and display areas in shops would ultimately help protect people’s health.

“We know that we have a relationship with alcohol in this country that is not good, damages our health, harms our communities, and harms many families,” said the minister.

“The measures in this bill will make a real difference to changing the culture of drinking in Ireland over a period of time.”

Separate new minimum unit pricing rules for alcohol must still be agreed by the Government.

A spokeswoman for Mr Harris said it was expected that these would be brought to Cabinet in the next few months.

Other regulations to allow for cancer warnings on alcohol products must also pass approval by the European Union and be phased in within an allowed three-year period.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach and Government colleagues have defended the health minister after a scathing attack by former HSE director general Tony O’Brien.

Mr O’Brien had referred to the minister as a “frightened little boy” during the Cervical Check scandal.

Mr O’Brien retired early over the handling of the cervical cancer screening scandal, and in the process received a €140,000 payment.

Last night Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended Simon Harris, saying he had handled his department with “ability, empathy and maturity”.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan also defended his colleague, telling RTÉ: “This is Tony O’Brien, head of the HSE, who stepped down following a pretty rapid fall from grace himself when he admitted that his own HSE, which he led, treated the tragedy of the cervical cancer issue as a trainwreck — they’re the words of Tony O’Brien himself.

“I have no doubt — and I sit beside Simon Harris at Cabinet — that he is a very dynamic health minister and that he is very committed.”

This article has been amended to reflect that the bill comes into effect in November 2019