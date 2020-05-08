'Alarmed' vintners want meeting with Govt after CMO shoots down chance of pubs opening next month

The Licensed Vintners Association has said it is alarming and concerning to hear that there is very little prospect of pubs reopening in June.

They are now calling for an urgent meeting with the Government to discuss the future of the industry following the comments by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

Earlier this week pubs outlined a number of proposals which would allow them to open in June rather than the Government's suggested date in August.

Bars are currently scheduled to open in the fifth and final phase of the blueprint, on August 10.

Cafes and restaurants are set to start welcoming back customers in the third phase, on June 29.

The Licensed Vintners’ Association (LVA) and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) want pubs to open at the same time as cafes and restaurants.

However, Dr Holohan said he does not see any pubs opening in June, telling RTE’s Sean O’Rourke show that the sector should prepare to open on the date laid out in the Government’s roadmap.

He added it is due to the difficulty in adhering to restrictions necessary to maintain physical distancing.

Donal O'Keefe, Chief Executive of the VFI, is disappointed to hear Dr Holohan shoot down their plans.

Mr O'Keefe said: "Well, we note Dr Holohan's comments, we now need, as a matter of extreme urgency, our meeting with Government to discuss the future of the pub trade.

"It's alarming, it's very concerning and we certainly need to discuss how we need to take the trade forward and Government support for our members and the future of the business in Ireland."