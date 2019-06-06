Alan Wilson charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with pub shooting

Alan Wilson, who last week pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to a murder plot, has been further charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the Players Lounge pub.

The non-jury court heard this morning that Wilson told gardaí he had "absolutely nothing to do with these allegations”.

Alan Wilson (40), with an address at New Street Gardens, Dublin 8, was charged today with attempting to murder Brian Masterson, Wayne Barrett and Austin Purcell at The Players Lounge Public House, Fairview Strand, Fairview, Dublin 3, on July 26, 2010.

Wilson was also charged with the possession of firearms, namely a .38 Special Calibre Smith & Wesson revolver and a .32 Auto Calibre Zastava semi-automatic pistol, with intent to endanger life on the same occasion.

He was further charged with the possession of ammunition, namely .38 special calibre ammunition and .32 auto calibre ammunition, with intent to endanger life.

Last week, Wilson admitted to conspiring with Joseph Kelly, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, 2017, both dates inclusive. This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien, for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), today told the three-judge court that the DPP had directed that Wilson be tried in respect of the offences at the non-jury court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in their opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Inspector Ian Donoghue, of Clontarf Garda Station, told the non-jury court that he met Wilson this morning in the precincts of the court and handed him a copy of the charge sheet which was explained to him.

Insp Donoghue said Wilson was cautioned and replied:

I’ve absolutely nothing to do with these allegations.

Wilson, who appeared before the court wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans stood as requested when the court registrar read the five charges to him.

An application for legal aid was made by defence counsel James Dwyer SC on behalf of his client and this was granted by the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh, remanded Wilson in custody until July 29, when a book of evidence is expected to be served on the defendant.