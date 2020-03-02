News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alan Kelly: Rent freezes would be possible

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Monday, March 02, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Labour leader hopeful Alan Kelly has rubbished claims that freezing rents is unconstitutional and released previously undisclosed government advice which supported a temporary stop to landlord rate hikes.

Citing “key advice” he received as housing minister with the Fine Gael-Labour coalition, he said: “A nationwide rent freeze is entirely constitutional. There is no doubt about this legally. It can be done through extending the period under which rent reviews are possible, preventing rent increases for tenants in future.

“The legal advice I was given as housing minister in 2015 by both the then attorney general and senior counsel proves this beyond doubt. It can be done as a temporary measure.”

He said the advice, from then-attorney general Maire Whelan, would help parties decide after fresh debate about rent freezes.

Fianna Fail has been criticised for “flip-flopping”, after it emerged the issue of rent freezes was last week raised in talks with the Green. During the election, the party said its own advice was thatrent freezes were unconstitutional.

However, Mr Kelly says the Dáil has powers to regulate the frequency of rent reviews, giving rise effectively to a rent freeze. As a minister, he extended rent review periods from 12 to 24 months up until 2017.

Meanwhile, a second Dáil vote for Taoiseach is set to go ahead on Thursday as parties continue to debate policies in attempts to form a government.

Elsewhere, Mr Kelly and leadership rival Aodhán Ó Ríordáin will go head-to-head tonight in Cork City in the first of several Labour hustings, ahead of a vote for the new leader.

