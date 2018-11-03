Alan Kelly: Proposed amendments to abortion legislation 'barbaric'

Amendments to the proposed legislation on abortion have been described as barbaric by a Labour TD.

Alan Kelly says some of the changes being proposed by pro-life TDs are not acceptable in their tone or nature.

A group of eight TDs has put down amendments including to give women the option of hearing a foetus's heartbeat prior to termination, and to provide for the dignified disposal of the remains.

The proposals will be debated at multiple sittings of the Oireachtas Health Committee next week.

Labour's Alan Kelly called for them to be withdrawn.

"I would ask that they reflect on some of their amendments and withdraw them because in my view and the view of my party they are barbaric in nature," said Mr Kelly.

"I think they should reflect and withdraw those amendments because I don't think it's appropriate that they are put down.

"I don't believe that they are acceptable in tone or nature."

