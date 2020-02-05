Alan Kelly demands clarity on Tipperary election

Labour Party TD Alan Kelly, has demanded that Minister Eoghan Murphy take immediate decisive action on whether the election will take place in Tipperary this weekend.

Mr Kelly is a candidate in the constituency which is gripped with anticipation ahead of a determination by Attorney General Seamus Woulfe today as to whether the poll can go ahead.

The issue has been thrown into doubt by the shock death of Marese Skeehan, an independent candidate in Tipperary.

Speaking this morning, Mr Kelly said: “Firstly, I want to offer my condolences again to the family of Marese Skehan. This is an extremely difficult time for them."

“We have heard through media reports both last night and this morning that the Attorney General is considering the legal argument to hold the election as planned in Tipperary this Saturday."

He said Mr Murphy needs to give a clear and decisive action on this immediately and inform the Tipperary electorate if he plans to press ahead with this election.

“I have received legal advice in the last 48 hours, which I am strongly considering, which shows that there has been a clear legal problem with the mechanism whereby this election was delayed.

“A clear constitutional question arises from this - the people of Tipperary’s right to be represented in the first meeting of the Dáil will be breached if this election does not go ahead," Mr Kelly said.

“The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy needs to take clear and decisive action on this immediately, which doesn’t leave any doubts of the constitutional rights of the people of Tipperary," he added.