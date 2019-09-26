News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alan Kelly claims children's hospital costs have 'escalated even further'

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 11:51 AM

An opposition TD has called for "full transparency" on the latest children's hospital costs after claiming the amount of money involved has "escalated even further in the past six months".

Labour health spokesperson Alan Kelly said sources have told him there has been a significant rise in costs since the problem became public at the start of the year.

At the weekly general discussion of correspondence at the start of the latest public accounts committee meeting, Mr Kelly said he has been made aware of "significant" children's hospital cost increases since spring.

He said there is a need for transparency on the issue. He said the PAC should write to the national paediatric hospital development board immediately seeking the latest cost involved, a move backed by PAC chair and Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming.

Mr Kelly said he has been told the cost of the project is continuing to rise and called for the latest up to date figures involved to be made public immediately.

"We need a full breakdown of the current costs of the hospital," Mr Kelly said.

"We need full transparency regarding consultancy and construction inflation and I have serious concerns that the hospital costs have escalated even further over the last six months given information discussions I have had."

Despite having an original price tag of €650m, it emerged earlier this year the actual cost of the children's hospital is now more than €1.7bn and is surging towards €2bn.

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Health Minister Simon Harris have insisted the ballooning budget will not impact on services, the opposition has rejected this claim and believes the eight month delay in publishing this year's HSE capital plan is proof of the problems caused.

At last week's PAC meeting, it emerged more than €1m has been spent on PR for the children's hospital in the past five years, while €11m more was spent on consultancy costs for the project last year.

