Alan Kelly becomes Labour party leader

Update: Alan Kelly has become the 13th leader of the Labour Party.

It comes as his rival Aodhán O Ríordáin conceded defeat tonight.

Earlier: Alan Kelly to be elected Labour party leader

Alan Kelly is set to be elected the 13th leader of the Labour Party having defeated his rival Aodhán O Ríordáin.

According to tallies, the former Environment Minister and MEP won 58% of the vote compared to 42% for Mr O Ríordáin.

Mr Kelly, a Tipperary TD, succeeds Brendan Howlin how announced his resignation following the party's disastrous showing in February's General Election where it won just six seats.

Mr Kelly, a native of Portroe, was the favourite to win the contest having been the party's star performer in the 32nd Dáil.

The six-week campaign saw the two men face-off in a hustings event but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but many events were curtailed or cancelled.

Earlier, Mr Kelly held a commanding lead over his Dublin Bay North rival.

It is expected Mr Kelly will come under pressure to allow the party to be involved in Government formation talks next week, despite Mr Howlin ruling that out in the immediate aftermath of the General Election.

The sorting and counting of approximately 1,900 postal ballots began just after 2pm.

Senior counsel Conor Power was carrying out the count in a room at the offices of auditing firm Mazars.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, a live video link has been made available to the campaign teams of the two candidates to watch the count proceed as public access was not possible.

This is not the first time Mr Kelly had sought to be leader.

Mr Kelly's election comes four years after he failed to gain a nomination from any of his fellow TDs to contest for the Labour leadership against Mr Howlin.

Mr Kelly, a former deputy leader of the party, served as Minister for Housing between 2014 and 2016 and was a junior transport minister for three years before that. He returned to Leinster House in 2011 from Europe where he had served as an MEP from 2008.

Launching his campaign, Mr Kelly promised to “make Labour sexy again” and a return to basic principles. Having championed the cause of women cancer survivours affected by the CervicalCheck scandal, he won the public backing of leading campaigner Vicky Phelan in recent weeks.