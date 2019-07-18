Airport worker who says she fell 10 feet off truck settles High Court action against DAA

An airport worker who sued after she fell about ten feet to the ground from an oil tanker cab as she conducted a security search has settled her High Court action.

Linda Doolin, it was claimed, was getting down from the tanker cab when she fell backwards from the second step to the ground and bashed her head.

Her counsel Conor Dignam SC today on the second day of the action told Mr Justice David Keane the case had been settled.

At the opening of the case Counsel said the airport security search operative suffered a laceration to her head and also had pain in her back in the accident and has not worked since the accident six years ago.

Counsel said she had also been deemed unfit to work by her employer, the Dublin Airport Authority.

Her claim included €228,000 in past and future loss of earnings.

Linda Doolin, (60) Birchdale Road, Kinsealy Court, Swords Co Dublin had sued the Dublin Airport Authority over the accident as she was checking vehicles through the entrance to the Dublin Airport airfield at the Cargo security point on May 31, 2013.

She had claimed there was an alleged failure to provide proper training and an alleged failure to provide proper or adequate personal protective equipment or clothing and that she was allegedly allowed to carry out and operation which was allegedly dangerous and unsafe.

She said she suffered injuries to her neck,shoulders and back as a result of the accident and has required injections in to her cervical spine to relieve the pain.Her day to day activities and enjoyment of life it is claimed are adversely affected by her injury.

The claims were denied.