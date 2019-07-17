Airport security worker sues Dublin Airport Authority over fall from truck

An airport worker who fell about 10 feet to the ground from an oil tanker cab as she conducted a security search, has sued in the High Court.

Linda Doolin, it is claimed, was getting down from the tanker cab when she fell backwards from the second step to the ground and bashed her head.

Her counsel, Conor Dignam SC, told the court the airport security search operative suffered a laceration to her head and also had pain in her back and has not worked since the accident six years ago.

The woman who is suing her employer the Dublin Airport Authority, Counsel said, has also been deemed unfit to work by the DAA.

Her claim includes €228,000 in past and future loss of earnings.

Linda Doolin (aged 60) of Birchdale Road, Kinsealy Court, Swords, Co. Dublin, has sued the Dublin Airport Authority over the accident as she was checking vehicles through the entrance to the Dublin Airport airfield at the Cargo security point on May 31, 2013.

She has claimed there was an alleged failure to provide proper training and an alleged failure to provide proper or adequate personal protective equipment or clothing and that she was allegedly allowed to carry out an operation which was allegedly dangerous and unsafe.

She says she suffered injuries to her neck, shoulders and back as a result of the accident and has required injections into her cervical spine to relieve the pain. Her day-to-day activities and enjoyment of life, it is claimed, are adversely affected by her injury.

The claims are denied.

Opening the case, Ms Doolin's counsel Conor Dignam SC told the court she worked as an airport search unit operative and was assigned to the cargo security point. She was checking an oil tanker into the airfield at the time of the accident.

He said she had never been in a truck like this before and had only searched smaller vehicles previously. A colleague conducted the outside search of the tanker and Ms Doolin climbed the three steps to the driver's cab.

While going back down from the cab, Counsel said she fell back off the second step to the ground where she bashed her head.

He said she suffered a nasty laceration to her scalp and an injury to her hand and suffered pain in her lower back.

Counsel told the court immediately after the accident, training was provided to staff carrying out such duties.

Ms Doolin, he said, has been deemed unfit to work by her employer and has severe difficulties with her lower back and arm.

The case before Mr Justice David Keane continues tomorrow.