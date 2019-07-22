News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Airlines paid out €390k in compensation as number of complaints increase

Airlines paid out €390k in compensation as number of complaints increase
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 12:48 PM

There has been a sharp increase in the number of complaints about flight disruption.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation issued its annual report today.

The regulator in charge of enforcing air passenger rights is working to clear a huge backlog of complaints.

In 2017 it was slammed with queries when Ryanair announced a wave of flight cancellations at the end of a busy summer - up to 300 a week.

It had to carry over more than 500 cases into 2018 - but last year was even busier again.

There were 2,319 valid complaints made - a major increase of 56% and by the end of last summer, it had over 1,300 cases waiting to be examined.

It ruled airlines had to pay out in 488 cases - and that cost them a total of €390,000 in compensation and nearly another €70,000 in refunds.

It's planning to beef up its enforcement team in the new year.

But there is a warning it may be swamped with complaints if a no-deal Brexit means complaints under EU law previously handled by British regulators land in its lap.

READ MORE

Michael D'Arcy says €500k banking pay cap should be retained

More on this topic

Lufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continuesLufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continues

British Airways and Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights over security concernsBritish Airways and Lufthansa suspend Cairo flights over security concerns

Airline KLM criticised for asking breastfeeding mothers to cover upAirline KLM criticised for asking breastfeeding mothers to cover up

Norwegian Air shares soar despite IAG denying bidNorwegian Air shares soar despite IAG denying bid

TOPIC: Airlines

More in this Section

Potential border poll and other formidable challenges await Theresa May’s successorPotential border poll and other formidable challenges await Theresa May’s successor

Whirlpool recall tumble dryers that have not yet been modified to safety standardsWhirlpool recall tumble dryers that have not yet been modified to safety standards

Philomena Canning: The ‘warrior who stood up for what was right’Philomena Canning: The ‘warrior who stood up for what was right’

Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Dublin teenGardaí 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Dublin teen


Lifestyle

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »