'Airbnb have exacerbated the housing crisis' - Activists occupy firm's Dublin offices

Housing activists 'Take Back The City' are holding a demonstration at the offices of AirBnb in Dublin's Docklands.

The campaign group Take Back the City who have held protests around the city in the past month over the housing crisis this afternoon occupied the building for more than an hour.

They say it is to coincide with Ireland's largest architecture festival, Open House Dublin, taking place across Dublin this weekend, including the firm's flagship offices on Hanover Quay.

The protesters said they did it "in protest against Airbnb's impact on the housing crisis in Ireland - and across the world".

The group called for properties in Dublin to be made available as long-term lets, not short-term.

Conor from 'Take Back The City' explains why they chose the location.

He said: "Today a group from Take Back The City occupied the offices in protest at some of the effects of Airbnb and short-term rental platforms on the housing crisis.

"Platforms like Airbnb have exacerbated the crisis and have also driven rents up by constricting the market.

"We went there today to protest Airbnb's role in this crisis."