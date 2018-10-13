Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Airbnb have exacerbated the housing crisis' - Activists occupy firm's Dublin offices

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 01:56 PM

Housing activists 'Take Back The City' are holding a demonstration at the offices of AirBnb in Dublin's Docklands.

The campaign group Take Back the City who have held protests around the city in the past month over the housing crisis this afternoon occupied the building for more than an hour.

They say it is to coincide with Ireland's largest architecture festival, Open House Dublin, taking place across Dublin this weekend, including the firm's flagship offices on Hanover Quay.

The protesters said they did it "in protest against Airbnb's impact on the housing crisis in Ireland - and across the world".

The group called for properties in Dublin to be made available as long-term lets, not short-term.

Conor from 'Take Back The City' explains why they chose the location.

He said: "Today a group from Take Back The City occupied the offices in protest at some of the effects of Airbnb and short-term rental platforms on the housing crisis.

"Platforms like Airbnb have exacerbated the crisis and have also driven rents up by constricting the market.

"We went there today to protest Airbnb's role in this crisis."


KEYWORDS

housingAirbnbDublinIreland

Related Articles

Weed out weak law

Homeowners face court action over remedial works

Housing concerns for young people leaving care

House price inflation slows to 8.6%

More in this Section

Man dies after car hits wall in Co. Longford

ESB restores power to all homes affected by Storm Callum

Fianna Fáil must agree confidence and supply deal or bring about election, says Fine Gael

Fianna Fáil: Outpatient waiting lists at 'crisis levels'


Breaking Stories

Should vegans avoid avocados and almonds?

From redefining pop to silver screen superstar: Lady Gaga is a star reborn

Wine with Leslie Williams: What Ireland would be like with a wine industry

The best family getaways this Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 10, 2018

    • 2
    • 13
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 37
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »