Air traffic controller strike in France means delays for Irish flights

A strike by air traffic controllers in France has meant a number of Aer Lingus flights are being delayed today.

In a statement, the airline confirmed they have a number of flights affected by the strike.

"Aer Lingus wishes to advise that due to a general strike by air traffic controllers in France, we are experiencing a number of delays to our schedule today," they confirmed.

"We would advise guests to check the status of their flight before leaving for the airport on aerlingus.com. In the event your flight does not operate, guests will be re-booked on the next available flight or can cancel and apply for a refund."