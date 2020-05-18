Air passengers seeking refunds could face long wait

Passengers hoping to secure a refund for cancelled Ryanair flights may be facing a long delay as the airline warned they may have to wait until "this unprecedented crisis is over".

The airline said it is happy to accommodate customers who want refunds, vouchers or to be re-routed, but said they are currently processing 10,000 times their usual volume of cancellations and have fewer staff available to do the work due to social distancing measures.

The budget airline has been the subject of considerable ire on social media in recent weeks as many passengers complained of the difficulties they have endured in trying to secure a refund for cancelled flights.

Ryanair are not the only airline to be criticised by the public, with many other carriers also accused of prioritising vouchers over cash refunds.

Last week, the European Commission (EC) confirmed letters have been sent to 12 countries for breaching consumer guidelines which guarantee the right to a cash refund for cancelled flights. More than a dozen countries, including Ireland, had signed a letter urging the EC to temporarily scrap the law and, instead, allow vouchers to be offered. While the EC said it would support the issue of "more attractive" vouchers as an option, it warned customer rights could not be undermined and cash refunds have to be offered.

Ryanair said it is giving customers "all of the options set out under EU regulations".

"The process time for cash refunds is taking longer due to the fact we are having to process 10,000 times the usual volume of cancellations and have fewer staff available due to social distancing measures," a spokesperson said.

They are offering "vouchers and free moves as these are automated", while vouchers which are not redeemed can be swapped for a refund after 12 months.

"Customers who choose not to accept a free move or voucher will be refunded in due course, once this unprecedented crisis is over," they added.

Aer Lingus has reiterated that customers can choose a voucher to the value of their flight plus 10%, whether it has been cancelled or not, for all flights booked until the end of September. These vouchers are valid for up to five years from date of issue and the airline says it has also honoured refunds for customers.

However, it noted the seven-day turnaround time required under existing EU regulations is "challenging in the current environment" but hopes expanded teams and "new processes" will speed up the response time.