NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Air, land and sea search for woman missing from her Inis Oírr home

Doolin Coast Guard setting off to assist in the search this afternoon. Photo: Pat Flynn.
By Pat Flynn
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 03:48 PM

Naval divers have joined the search for a woman missing from her home on one of the Aran Islands since early yesterday.

The woman, understood to be from Inis Oírr and aged 70, was reported missing early yesterday and a search was mounted soon afterwards.

The Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat, based at Kilronan on Inis Mór, launched at around 9am yesterday and searched for most of the day often in poor visibility.

The Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard joined the search around lunchtime yesterday.

READ MORE

Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing in Galway

Coast Guard volunteers based on Inis Oírr have also been carrying out shoreline searches around the island.

The RNLI lifeboat launched again this morning and has been conducting searches in the vicinity of the Islands.

Doolin Coast Guard have also re-joined the search while members of the Naval Diving Section have also arrived in Co Clare to assist in the operation. They launched their search boat from Doolin.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, has also been taking part the search this afternoon.

The operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub-centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

More on this topic

Ben Nevis climbers would have known nothing about avalanche: rescuer

'Race against time' to rescue survivors after Indonesia mine collapse

Irish Coast guard praised for 'difficult' rescue on Aran Islands

Newborn baby rescued from storm drain in South Africa

KEYWORDS

Missing PersonAran IslandsCoast Guard

More in this Section

Ireland's birth rate falling but is third highest in EU

Dublin Port head defends decision to cut number of cruise ships

One in five school staff assaulted once a week in Northern Ireland

Ireland will have highest university fees in Europe post-Brexit, according to student union


Lifestyle

Skinny jeans: The trend that refuses to die

Reaching out: How volunteering can boost your health and happiness

Making babies: What men can do to boost their fertility

VIDEO: Here’s how to do ‘doga’ – aka dog yoga

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »