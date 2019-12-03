Air, land and sea search for missing man after items found near water

There is an air, land and sea search this morning for an elderly man reported missing in Co. Clare yesterday.

The search was mounted last night amid concerns for the man whose car was found close to Blackhead Lighthouse in the north of the county.

It was concentrated in the area around the lighthouse where the man’s car was found last night. It is understood however that the car may have been there for most of the day.

After the car was located, Gardaí requested assistance from the Coast Guard to carry out a search of the area. Watch officers at the Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted a search operation at around 8pm.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard commenced a shoreline search while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter used its powerful lights and FLIR (forwarding-looking infra-red) heat-seeking equipment to search the water and shore.

While there was no indication where the man might be, searches were carried out along the main R477 coast road; north and south along the rocky coastline and in the area of Galway Bay around the lighthouse.

Later, some personal items, believed to belong to the missing man, were discovered on the shore close to the water by a Doolin Coast Guard search team. It’s understood the items included a set of walking sticks.

With no trace of the man being found, the search was stood down for the night but is expected to resume this morning.

READ MORE Cabinet to see CervicalCheck review before making it public today

The RNLI is expected to join the search today.