Aiken confident of securing new site for Marquee series

Cork’s Live at the Marquee looks set to continue despite the concert series having to move from its current site following this year’s gigs.

Promoter Peter Aiken is in talks with Cork City Council regarding a new location for the series, which has become an institution in the city.

This is because the owners of the current site at Cork Showgrounds are set to start development works after the series finishes this summer.

Glenveagh Properties has plans for up to 1,000 homes on the site.

That the 5,000-capacity marquee — which has been operating every year since 2005 — has to make way for the development has led to fears the concert series could be lost forever.

However, that now looks unlikely.

Mr Aiken said yesterday: “At the moment I am talking to Cork City Council and we are hoping we are going to have it on a site that is hopefully not too far [away].”

READ MORE Tom Jones and Mrs Brown's Boys to play Live at the Marquee

Asked if he is confident he will have a venue this time next year, he said: “Yes, we would like it to be in or around the region where we are at the moment. We don’t want to move too far.”

Asked if a new site is found, will it be, in effect, business as usual, the music promoter said: “If everything lines up, hopefully.”

Mr Aiken was speaking at an event to announce acts for this summer’s series, and he said in the future, the gigs “could be back on the same site”.

“What they’re going to do on the marquee site, they’re going to have to build a lot of stuff around it before they can build everything on it.”

The list of acts who have performed at Live at the Marquee reads like a who’s who of the music world. They include Elton John, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Sting, and Lady Gaga. This year’s lineup includes Diana Ross and Tom Jones.

“It’s been a great 15 years. I’d love to do 20 years,” said Mr Aiken. “That would be a nice even number to round it off.”