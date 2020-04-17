Ahern: It will not be easy to attract parties to join FG/FF in government

The Social Democrats have written to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil looking for economic projections as they consider the offer to enter government.

They want to assess how realistic many of the promises in a framework document published this week are.

The three smaller political parties that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil want to entice into government are all holding meetings today.

Labour will discuss it briefly on a Zoom conference call this morning but their position is unchanged.

The Greens have looked for more information on housing and the climate promises.

While the Social Democrats have written to the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as well as the Finance Minister looking for economic projections.

They want up-to-date assessments of the economy and projections for the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit so they can properly assess how realistic the goals and promises in the framework document are.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says it will not be an easy task to attract other parties to sign up to the framework coalition document.

Mr Ahern says he would ideally like to see two other parties come on board with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"For Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to get a framework document together in itself is not easy and to pull in some of the other parties is not going to be easy but I think what people need to think about is that the next few years are going to be challenging.

"You need a clear majority, you need at least one other party. Personally, I would love to see two because then you have people working together."

