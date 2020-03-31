Agriculture Minister announces mart managers can facilitate animal sales in some circumstances

The Agriculture Minister has allowed some trading to continue at marts - despite the Covid-19 crisis.
The Irish Farmers Association has welcomed this morning's announcement.
Normal mart activity was banned last weekend when the Taoiseach's announced new restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
But this morning, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says some services can continue at marts.
He says mart managers can facilitate the sale of animals in some circumstances.
A farmer can deliver calves to the mart, by appointment, and the mart can facilitate the sale.
For older livestock, the mart can also allow a deal between a buyer and seller, in specific circumstances.
Minister Creed says the measures will allow the food chain to be maintained and protect animals' welfare.
But he says normal mart auction activity cannot resume until further notice.
A statement said that it is hoped the new measures will "allow marts to help facilitate the necessary movement and trade in animals in an orderly alternative manner."
Min @creedcnw confirms latest DAFM supports for farmers:
1. Calf Investment Scheme of €4 million;
2. Guidance for marts on a very limited range of essential services that comply
with Gov guidelines & do not require people to assemble.
More info at https://t.co/aGX70fC4WF— Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) March 31, 2020