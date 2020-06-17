News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
GOVERNMENT FORMATION

'Agriculture isn't the problem' - Michael Creed defends Programme for Govt's emissions calculation

Mr Creed said that biogenic methane, the kind produced by animals, was to be treated differently by the next government, but did not say what form that differentiation would take. Pic Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
By Paul Hosford
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 03:24 PM

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says that it is wrong to get "excessively focused" on whether emissions from cattle are counted towards emissions targets.

Speaking to Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio, Mr Creed said that biogenic methane, the kind produced by animals, was to be treated differently by the next government, but did not say what form that differentiation would take.

The Programme for Government says that due to the "economic and social role of agriculture and the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane (it) will be fully recognized in plans to deliver sectoral targets".

Some have taken this to mean that a New Zealand-style model, where emissions from livestock are not counted towards emissions, but climatologist John Sweeney said that this plan was "disturbing" because "the atmosphere recognises no distinction" in emissions.

The New Zealand loophole had become a sticking point in government formation negotiations and was baulked at by the Green Party. 

However, Mr Creed said that the programme recognised that "agriculture isn't, in fact, the problem but is in many respects part of the solution".

He said: "I think there is a lot of work to be done in establishing the kind of projects that will deliver the reductions in emissions. 

Over time, I think it is clear that we will deliver the target we have set to 7% by 2040, but it is also clear that actions that you take today will not deliver tomorrow or in 12 months' time but cumulatively over the decade. 

"And what's important is we get those interventions right."

Mr Creed said that the Programme for Government would be "underpinned" by carbon three budgets.

EnvironmentclimateemissionsTOPIC: Government Formation

