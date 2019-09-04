News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Agriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talks

Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesman, Charlie McConalogue
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 04, 2019 - 07:29 PM

The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee is calling for retailers to be included in talks to try to resolve the beef dispute.

TDs and Senators met this afternoon to discuss the row, which centres on the price farmers are getting for their animals.

Michael Dowling, who chaired previous talks between all sides, was expected to appear but failed to do so.

Fianna Fáil's agriculture spokesman, Charlie McConalogue, says the committee agrees another round of talks must start immediately.

"We made it clear that we feel that retailers must be part of the talks on this occasion," he said.

"Also, the meat processing sector must come out of the courts and into the talks process and indicate that they are willing to discuss some of the key issues which the farming organisations and those who are protesting have made clear there needs to be movement on."

