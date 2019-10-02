News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Age verification for social media sites would not work, Garda cyber boss says

Age verification for social media sites would not work, Garda cyber boss says
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Children and young people would find it too easy to get around age verification for social media sites, the head of the Garda cyber crime unit has said.

The Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs released a report last year that recommended that a digital safety commissioner’s office could work with social media companies to find a “more accurate system” for children to verify their ages.

Head of the cyber crime unit with An Garda Síochána, Michael Gubbins was asked if introducing age verification for young people on social media sites would help to tackle anonymous social media accounts and cyber bullying.

“You can have legislation that says you must verify your age and identity but myself and my colleagues find on a daily basis, you will have false IDs, passports and driver’s licences,” he told the Oireachtas Justice Committee as they consider new laws to tackle non consensual sharing of intimate images and online harassment.

Social media app icons on a smart phone (Nick Ansell/PA)
Social media app icons on a smart phone (Nick Ansell/PA)

“People will figure a way around how to avoid giving correct age and they will produce something that verifies an age and an identity.

“If they want to, they will find a way around it.

“Anyone that’s serious about hiding their identity.. despite legislation, despite verification, will figure a way around it,” he said.

The committee heard an increasing number of children are sharing sexually explicit photographs of themselves on WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram messenger apps.

“There’s an added danger when images are circulated outside confines of friends or otherwise become available to third parties, who may then use them as a trap to engage with a child or set up fake profiles using the images,” said Mr Gubbins.

The committee was told a teenage girl wanted to take her own life after a former boyfriend she sent intimate images to, shared them without her permission.

The young woman’s case was outlined by the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) who take up to 1,000 calls a day from children.

Chief executive of the ISPCC said Joe Church said: “A 16-year-old girl told us she sent images to a former boyfriend, who then shared them with others without her permission.

“With these images as circulating widely, this girl told Childline she could not face going back to school and was contemplating suicide.”

A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)
A computer mouse and keyboard (Adam Peck/PA)

Mr Church said the ISPCC does not advocate the criminalisation of under-18s who carry out such offences and said they should be “educated and empowered to act differently in future”.

“Young people told told the Law Reform Commission in 2016 that they felt practices such as identity theft, online harassment, and the non consensual sharing of intimate images should be made illegal,” he said.

“However, we are acutely aware of the need for an age appropriate response to the proposed offences not as outlined in this Bill.

“By their nature, children and young people do not have the maturity levels of adult adults, they may exhibit a greater tendency to be impulsive and they may not fully comprehend the consequences of their actions online,” said Mr Church.

He said a more appropriate response would see them referred to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

READ MORE

36,000 UK drivers in Ireland have not exchanged licences ahead of Brexit cut-off

More on this topic

Instagram announces new restrictions on diet and cosmetic surgery contentInstagram announces new restrictions on diet and cosmetic surgery content

Inconsistencies found in online political advertising for 2019 poll – reportInconsistencies found in online political advertising for 2019 poll – report

Social media linked to poorer mental health among teenagers – studySocial media linked to poorer mental health among teenagers – study

World's top 100 digital influencers revealedWorld's top 100 digital influencers revealed


An Garda SiochanaGardaTOPIC: Social Media

More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

As Deirdre O’Kane wraps up an 18-month stand up tour of Ireland tonight, she reflects on her decision to return to the stage, and looks ahead to her new comedy show on Sky. She spoke with Esther McCarthy.Touring, dancing and a brand new comedy on Sky: Deirdre O'Kane is taking centre stage again

With the mindful drinking movement gathering pace, here’s how to savour a booze-free social life, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »