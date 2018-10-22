‘Against all odds’ speakers set to inspire conference

By Áilín Quinlan

Six people who overcame formidable challenges in their lives will address a special conference scheduled to take place in Cork shortly.

The speakers, who come from all walks of life but who each overcame life-changing challenges, will tell their stories to the Against All Odds conference, which is being organised by a former therapist who says he was inspired by their resilience, resolve, and resourcefulness.

Angie Benhaffaf, who gave birth to twin boys, born conjoined in 2009; coach Karen Dwyer, who was diagnosed with the incurable disease, multiple sclerosis in 2012 and is now symptom-free; and serial adventurer and former Apple employee in Cork, Henk van der Klok, who is currently near the end of a money-less 6,000km charity walk through 13 countries from the Netherlands to Jerusalem, are among those set to tell their stories at the November 15 event.

Henk van der Klok

The conference was organised by retired therapist and former sales manager Philip O’Byrne.

He said that, after more than 40 years of working with and meeting people from different walks of life, he was inspired by how some people managed to overcome often great challenges.

In particular, he was fascinated by the resilience of those whom he encountered during his 15 years work in the psychotherapy area.

Mr O’Byrne said he came into contact with people who had overcome everything from depression to anxiety, panic attacks, and a whole range of personal issues.

“This conference has come out of that experience, of seeing people overcome great challenges,” said Mr O’Byrne.

The conference also features Cork-based singer Karen Underwood who, said Mr O’Byrne, “overcame tragedy and adversity in her personal life to become Ireland’s biggest soul diva”.

She is the creative director of Cork’s first annual Soul in the City festival, and will perform at numerous venues at next weekend’s Cork Jazz Festival.

Also included is David O’Brien who, at 64, is both the oldest man in the world and the only Irishman ever to complete a journey across four deserts and 1,000km in a 38-week period during which he carried everything he needed on his back.

Former prison governor John Lonergan, long associated with Mountjoy Prison and the top security prison at Portlaoise, is also speaking at the event,

“This will be the first conference of its kind,” said Mr O’Byrne.

“I chose these six people because their stories are fascinating. I wanted a diversity of challenges which were overcome from different spheres.

“These six life-changing stories as told first hand by these six remarkable people will give you a rare insight into how they succeed against all odds and were then able to explore what is possible.”

