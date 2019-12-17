After waiting two years boy has surgery cancelled at last minute due to lack of beds and nurses

After a wait of two years, a Meath family were left devastated when their teenage son's spinal surgery was cancelled last minute because of a shortage of nurses yesterday.

Eoin Ward's family have now made an appeal to Temple Street Children's hospital in Dublin to ensure rescheduled surgery for this Friday goes ahead to help alleviate their son's pain from a 94% curvature of the spine.

If not, his parents Catriona and Declan from Clonard, say they were told the next earliest date they will get for an operation is next February.

Eoin who is mostly peg fed, had been told last July that he needed surgery as soon as possible or he would have no quality of life because of high pain levels and infected bed sores.

The 16-year-old, constantly smiles despite pain from Holoprosencephaly, epilepsy and cerebral palsy and scoliosis. His scoliosis began about six years ago with rapid deterioration from 84% curvature of the spine to almost 100% today.

Catriona with her son Eoin.

After a wait of two years, parents Catriona and Declan were elated to get a surgery date for yesterday.

However, those hopes were dashed when his surgery was cancelled twice within 24 hours, initially due to bed shortages because of emergencies and then, when a bed became available, it was postponed again due to a lack of nurses needed for the Intensive Care Unit.

The Wards, who admit to being a private family, have decided to appeal for help through the media to ensure their son's much-needed operation does not get cancelled again.

"When we finally got a date for December 16th, we were delighted that after two years, Eoin was finally getting the surgery he needed," said Catriona who is also mum to Ellen (aged 13) and Daniel (aged 11).

"As a family we decided to put Christmas on hold this year. Our main focus was Eoin having this surgery as we see every day how much pain he is in. We even had a family Christmas party last week because we thought this was happening.

"I got a call on Sunday evening from the hospital bed team to say surgery was going ahead but just 90 minutes later, we got another call saying that it was cancelled due to two emergencies which had been admitted. I was devastated as it's massive surgery and if it didn't go ahead, then how long would we again have to wait.

"I then got a call at 8.45am on Monday morning to say a bed had become available and that surgery was going ahead. We rushed to the hospital and had all the pre-op tests

Then Eoin's surgeon told us the operation couldn't go ahead because they were one nurse short in ICU. They had two but needed three. There was a full surgical team, theatre, bed available but despite their best efforts, they couldn't source the extra nurse.

"We were told that the day procedures had to be cancelled to free up nurses for other wards. I'm told that nurses are working 72 hours shifts as it is so I'm in no way blaming them. It's not the nurses fault, they are working themselves into the ground, like all staff at Temple Street.

"I'm laying the blame totally at the feet of the Government and the HSE. Every year they promise extra staff, extra beds, extra help but these promises mean nothing to me and Eoin who is suffering. His spine is now so bad, they can't x-ray it - imagine hearing that as a mum.

"Eoin's surgeon Conor Greene did absolutely everything he could for us to make that surgery happen and was just as gutted as us when it didn't go ahead.

"He is trying to reschedule the surgery for Friday but I can't believe it will happen until Eoin is in theatre. I need the hospital to ensure that the surgeon has all staff and everything in place to alleviate my son's pain, to ease our worries and make our Christmas.

"Eoin is our superhero because through all the pain, he smiles every single day without fail and we are going to do everything in our power not to let that smile fade."

Temple Street Children's Hospital has been contacted for comment.