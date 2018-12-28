NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Affordable housing won't sell, claims Dublin City Council deputy chief

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 10:56 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Affordable housing is not being built because developers are worried the property won't sell.

That's according to Deputy Chief Executive of Dublin City Council Brendan Kenny, who says the council will do anything to resolve the housing crisis.

With almost 10,000 people homeless, Kenny says local authorities can't solve the crisis on their own, and they need the private sector "building like they used to."

"There's probably a few reasons for that. The building of residential is not viable for them. They find it hard to borrow money to build and also these days they're not sure they'll get buyers because it's very hard to get mortgages."

He added that it could be another three years before any real difference is seen in housing.

Dublin City CouncilHousingHomelessnessBuilders

