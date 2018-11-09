Aer Lingus plane diverts to Dublin over technical issue

By Patrick Flynn

A Shannon-bound flight has diverted to Dublin Airport after the crew reported they had a technical issue.

Aer Lingus Regional flight EI-3639, operated by Stobart Air, was travelling from Birmingham in England to Shannon at the time.

The flight had just crossed the east coast near Wexford shortly before 6.00pm when the crew advised air traffic controllers at Shannon that they wished to divert to Dublin.

The crew of the ATR-72-600 turbo-prop aircraft rerouted to Dublin where they landed safely at 6.27pm.

The flight was due to land in Shannon at 6.25pm.

While the details of the technical issue are not yet known, it’s believed the crew did not declare an emergency and the diversion was precautionary.

A replacement aircraft is expected to take the passengers from Dublin to Shannon later.