Aer Lingus pilot has more than €300k cut from defamation award by Appeal Court

A €387,000 defamation award by a jury to an Aer Lingus pilot against the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has been cut to €76,500 by the Court of Appeal (CoA).

Last year, a High Court jury awarded €387,000 to Ballinasloe-born Captain Padraig Higgins over three defamatory emails sent by the IAA in 2013.

Today, Mr Justice Donald Binchy, on behalf of the three-judge COA, found the appropriate sum for general and aggravated damages was €76,500.

Mr Higgins claimed the emails falsely meant, among other things, he flew without a licence, was in breach of criminal and revenue law and put the safety of his own and his passenger's life at risk.

His was the first case in which a jury was asked to assess damages where defamation was admitted by the IAA and an apology given.

The jury awarded general damages of €300,000 and aggravated damages of €130,000 but applied a 10% discount because an offer of amends had been made by the IAA. This brought the total to €387,000.

Captain Higgins is a senior Aer Lingus Airbus pilot who also flies single-engine aircraft in his spare time.

The case related to an incident in April 2013 when he was flying a light aircraft from Italy to Ireland and had to make an emergency landing on rough ground near Swansea, Wales, after he encountered an unexpected fogbank.

He landed safely but the plane's nose wheel was damaged when it hit a rock and this had to be reported as an accident to the UK authorities.

READ MORE Man who tried to cut girlfriend's toe off during savage and prolonged attack is jailed

He had ensured before leaving that all his papers and licence allowing him to fly in UK airspace were in order.

Subsequently, however, in June 2013, the first of the three defamatory emails was sent by now-retired IAA manager of general aviation, Captn John Steel, to three IAA colleagues and to the UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The court heard Captn Higgins was formally cautioned by the UK CAA on July 11, 2013, but less than three weeks later, the CAA wrote to him saying there will be no further enquiries "and the investigation will now be closed".

In its appeal, the IAA argued the jury award was wholly disproportionate and asked the CoA to substitute its own award rather than send it back for re-trial where further major costs would be incurred.

Capt. Higgins' side disputed that it was disproportionate and asked that the award stand.

Mr Justice Binchy, with whom Mr Justice Seamus Noonan and Mr Justice Brian Murray agreed, said the CoA would not send it for retrial but substitute its own award of damages.

READ MORE Judge approves €8.34m payment from Insurance Compensation Fund over Setanta collapse

While the IAA argued €50,000 was adequate compensation, Mr Justice Binchy believed this would not be adequate to reflect the serious nature of the defamation that the IAA, through its offer of amends, had acknowledged to have occurred.

It was fortunate the damage to his reputation "did not result in any adverse consequences for his career or personal life, but the damages should nonetheless reflect the acknowledged seriousness of the defamation."

The judge said €70,000 in general damages was the appropriate sum to compensate Capt. Higgins for reputational damage and the ensuing distress and upset caused to him by the emails which, while they had limited distribution, occurred within a sector of crucial importance to him in his career.

In relation to the aggravated damages element of the award, the judge said this was warranted.

But it followed, from the very significant reduction in the award of general damages, that this too should be reduced.

He considered the sum of €15,000 properly reflected the conduct of the IAA between the publication of the emails and the making of an offer of amends.

The jury allowed a 10% discount on its total damages award and this should not be interfered with, he said.

Applying that 10% reduction to the total of €85,000 gave a figure of €76,500.