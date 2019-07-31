News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aer Lingus flight returns to Cork Airport with technical issue

File photo.
By Pat Flynn
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 08:35 PM

An Aer Lingus flight was forced to return to Cork Airport this evening after the crew reported an issue with one of the jet’s engines shortly after take-off.

Flight EI-888 departed Cork at 6.10pm and was bound for Malaga on the Costa Del Sol in Spain.

Soon after departure however, the flight crew contacted air traffic controllers to inform them of the technical issue. The crew requested permission to level off at 10,000ft while they investigated the problem.

The Airbus A320-200 jet entered a holding pattern for a short time so the crew could troubleshoot the issue. After about ten minutes holding, the crew opted to return to Cork.

The crew did not declare an emergency and confirmed they would not require emergency services on landing. The flight landed normally at 6.46pm and was met by engineers on arrival.

Passengers were later transferred to a replacement aircraft and continued their journey to Malaga shortly before 8.15pm.

