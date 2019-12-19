News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Aer Lingus flight attendant's claim over back injury can continue, court rules

Aer Lingus flight attendant's claim over back injury can continue, court rules
File photo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 04:31 PM

An Aer Lingus flight attendant who claims he injured his back while bending down during his work can continue his personal injury action against the airline if he takes certain steps before the end of next March, the High Court ruled.

Tommy Byrne was working as a steward on a Boston/Dublin flight in September 2010. While attempting to place a tray containing a meal on the foldaway table of a window seat passenger, he was caused to sustain a back injury due to the angle at which he delivered the tray, he claims.

He is suing Aer Lingus for negligence including lack of training and breach of statutory duty.

The case was initiated in 2013 and last January Aer Lingus sought to have his case dismissed for inordinate and inexcusable delay in prosecuting the proceedings. He opposed the application.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Charles Meenan found the balance of justice lay in favour of allowing the action to proceed.

However, he said as he had found the delay was inordinate and inexcusable, there could be no further delay. He proposed that certain steps be taken, including that Mr Byrne make discovery of documents sought by Aer Lingus by February 2020 and that a notice of trial be served 21 days later.

He adjourned the matter to the end of March and said if the steps are not take he will revisit the application to dismiss.

READ MORE

Convicted rapist jailed for break-ins since release from prison

More on this topic

Cinema general manager 'whittled away' stolen €200k on gamblingCinema general manager 'whittled away' stolen €200k on gambling

Psychiatrist loses challenge aimed at lifting his suspension from workPsychiatrist loses challenge aimed at lifting his suspension from work

Injunction application brought by relative of Cyril McGuinness over seized phones struck outInjunction application brought by relative of Cyril McGuinness over seized phones struck out

'No trial is perfect' - Man loses Supreme Court appeal over conviction for rape of niece 44 years after offence'No trial is perfect' - Man loses Supreme Court appeal over conviction for rape of niece 44 years after offence


Aer LingusTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Cork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changesCork woman who lost family in car crash welcomes UK police road safety changes

Separated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other peopleSeparated father wins appeal against council's housing need categorisation that could affect 800 other people

Micheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreedMicheál Martin reveals how long he thinks this Dáil will last, unless fresh pact agreed

Your job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont partiesYour job to fix Northern Ireland health crisis, Smith tells Stormont parties


Lifestyle

We just really don’t like Christmas pudding, being too full of tough dried things which have about as much mouth appeal as nuts and bolts.Currabinny Cooks: Alternative Christmas treats for fellow pudding haters

I suffer from heartburn and usually take great care of my diet. Is there something I could take to minimise the damage?Natural health: 'I'm dreading the rich food over Christmas'; 'I'm breastfeeding and have developed mastitis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 9
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 38
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »