Aer Lingus drops requirement for female cabin crew to wear makeup

Female Aer Lingus cabin crew members will not be required to wear makeup at work from November.

The airline has confirmed the move as part of its new uniform policy.

Staff will also no longer be obliged to wear skirts and will have the option of wearing trousers.

Aer Lingus says full guidelines for the new uniform are still being worked on.

The move comes after Virgin Atlantic made a similar announcement this week that female cabin crew members would not have to wear make-up and could wear trousers at work.