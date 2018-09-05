Home»Breaking News»ireland

Aer Arann Express founder Padraig O'Ceidigh rules himself out of presidential race

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 11:13 AM

Independent senator Padraig O'Ceidigh has ruled himself out of running for the presidency.

There had been speculation the founder of Aer Arann Express and Aer Lingus Regional would make an attempt to join the race.

However, he said this morning he has decided not to run, citing one main reason why.

Senator O'Ceidigh said: "I'm not going to go, and that was a really tough call for me.

"The main reason for that is, quite frankly, I don't think I'd win it and if I'm going to go, I'm going to win."

So far just two candidates have been endorsed by a local authority, Gavin Duffy and Senator Joan Freeman.

Candidates will today continue to seek votes from local councils in Wexford and Roscommon.


