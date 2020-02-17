News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Advocates say people must be more prepared for when they fall ill or frail

Advocates say people must be more prepared for when they fall ill or frail
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 08:22 AM

Almost four out of five adults haven't thought about what would happen to them if they became seriously ill or frail.

A survey by Safeguarding Ireland reveals 70% of us are also confused about who takes the decisions in these cases.

The advocacy organisation says it shows there is a need for a change in attitudes to consent in care.

"The older you get, the higher the levels of abuse and you see that from the limited data that we have," said Patricia Rickard Clarke, chairperson of Safeguarding Ireland.

"That's the message we want to deliver, to safeguard yourself against abuse so you plan in advance and you say what your wishes are," she added saying it was important that older people make their plans known so relatives and loved ones can put them in place when necessary.

READ MORE

Please reach out to elderly and isolated this Christmas says Irish author Marian Keyes

More on this topic

Review of State power to enter homes to protect vulnerable adults from abuseReview of State power to enter homes to protect vulnerable adults from abuse

Ageing population: A chance to shape new safeguardsAgeing population: A chance to shape new safeguards

Probe into under-65s in nursing home care as 1,300 ‘inappropriately placed’Probe into under-65s in nursing home care as 1,300 ‘inappropriately placed’

Letter to the editor: Clinical music therapy asan option is overlookedLetter to the editor: Clinical music therapy asan option is overlooked


TOPIC: Elderly

More in this Section

Masked men condemned for shooting in house with four childrenMasked men condemned for shooting in house with four children

'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork

Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in KilkennyStorm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow womanGardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow woman


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »