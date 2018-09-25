Home»Breaking News»ireland

Advocacy group claims Ireland returning to 'Bertie era, boom to bust'

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 09:51 AM

Teachers, doctors and nurses are not happy with the pay deal being offered by the Government in October's budget.

Up to 60,000 public servants hired after 2011 on lower pay are set to receive more than €3,000 each under new budget proposals.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) have said the cash offer does not resolve pay inequality issues.

The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is likely to sign off on the deal worth €200m this week, but the founder of advocacy group the Hibernia Forum, Eamon Delaney, has said he is not surprised by the union's reaction.

Mr Delaney said: "I wasn't surprised to see the names of the unions, the ASTI, who are just a byword in militancy on so many issues.

"The nurses' union as well, who are pretty tough, pretty demanding, I know there is difficulty with filling vacancies and with conditions.

"It's like we are back again to the Bertie era, boom to bust, if I have it I'll spend it, and the Government is spending it."


KEYWORDS

unionsadvocacyHibernia ForumIrelandbudget

Related Articles

Social Justice Ireland calls for investment in infrastructure instead of tax cuts

60,000 public servants to get €3k rise in next Budget

Opinion: Government should be open to outside ideas at Budget time

No tax cuts in budget, charity pleads

More in this Section

Senior civil servant reveals President's Office only started internal spending audits four years ago

Referendum Commission urges people to register to vote ahead of deadline

Emma Hannigan's publisher confirms release date of her last novel written in run-up to her passing

Emergency medicine body claims community air ambulance will not meet needs of most seriously ill


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »