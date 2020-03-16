News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Advisor calls to suspend bills for two months

Advisor calls to suspend bills for two months
By Pádraig Hoare
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 10:00 PM

A financial adviser who played a major role in uncovering the €1bn tracker mortgage scandal has called for “all payments, bills and direct debits” to be stopped for two months.

Padraic Kissane, who helped expose the tracker scandal that saw almost 40,000 mortgage holders wrongly put on more expensive loans, said “financially the entire country should be put on hold for a period of two months”.

He said loans, Vat, other tax, rent, insurance, mortgages, health insurance, and bills should cease until more financial certainty around the world was forthcoming.

Wall Street saw one of its worst days yesterday when stocks plummeted as investors jettisoned risky assets, obliterating gains made in 2019.

The volatility of financial markets has seen central bankers and policymakers scrambling to stem the bleeding across the globe, while SMEs all over Ireland have been directly impacted by the spread of Covid-19.

In relation to Ireland, Mr Kissane said: “Redefining the term of what is essential and what is non-essential is and will change dramatically in the next few days, weeks and months ahead. 

The term ‘non-essential’ will become more related to what is and what is not life-essential and we must at the very least plan for this occurring.”

READ MORE

'The airlines need to do more' - Fears for hundreds of Irish citizens stranded in Spain

Mr Kissane, who was appointed to the Irish Culture Banking Board in the wake of the tracker scandal, said putting all non-essential matters on hold for two months “will allow the areas under pressure in terms of employment, simply deal with it without the related consequences of the effects of for example, having to let go staff and the immediate pressure that causes”.

He claims such a shutdown would allow for a “reassurance period” to occur, saying it would help when normality and stability are in sight.

Taking time now to pause is a necessary tool to stave off disaster, Mr Kissane said: “Time is a weapon here in dealing with this unprecedented virus.

“We need to use time as the weapon is in dealing with the related issues.

“Time won’t stop the virus, but it will help us plan and deal with the fallout from the many thousands that will become infected.”

READ MORE

Q&A: How you can claim social welfare if affected by Covid-19

More on this topic

Irish State raises €1bn in cheapest cost in its history, in silver lining to Covid-19 crisisIrish State raises €1bn in cheapest cost in its history, in silver lining to Covid-19 crisis

Financial Services Union seek gender pay gap data from all Irish retail banksFinancial Services Union seek gender pay gap data from all Irish retail banks

UK's new bank levy will fund anti-money launderingUK's new bank levy will fund anti-money laundering

AIB customers to be charged for 'contactless' payments from MayAIB customers to be charged for 'contactless' payments from May


TOPIC: Banks

More in this Section

Man robs off licence with flammable spray and lighterMan robs off licence with flammable spray and lighter

Mum in self-isolation pleads with public to pull together 'as a matter of urgency'Mum in self-isolation pleads with public to pull together 'as a matter of urgency'

Dublin Fire Brigade confirms first case of coronavirus within its ranksDublin Fire Brigade confirms first case of coronavirus within its ranks

'This week I have seen the best and worst of people,' says pharmacist trying to cope with coronavirus outbreak'This week I have seen the best and worst of people,' says pharmacist trying to cope with coronavirus outbreak


Lifestyle

Amid the greater upheaval in Irish society brought on by Covid-19 containment efforts, the country's musicians and music facilitators are using their creativity and ingenuity to keep spirits up for people in self-isolation, streaming live gigs and at-home performances across of social, video and audio platforms.Irish musicians and DJs take to stage with online gigs

The best of Irish and Polish traditions were celebrated as super-stylish bride and groom Aleksandra Kowalczuk and Donogh Roche exchanged vows recently.Wedding of the Week: Saying 'I do' at chic Cork celebration

Hannah Stephenson looks at plants that’ll help suppress weeds and add colour and form to bordersPlant power: We’ve got you covered to keep weeds at bay

Esther N McCarthy honours the mothers this week with some sweet gift ideasMum's the word: Let's honour the mothers this week with sweet gift ideas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »