Advice for parents to help children on their first day of school

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) is offering some practical advice to parents of children on their first day of school.

The first week of September will see thousands of children starting in primary and secondary schools, but they should know that this need not be a daunting experience.

Chairperson of the IACP, Ray Henry, says that we can all feel a "tinge of anxiety" when it comes to new environments.

"This fear can particularly affect children," he said.

"It can cause a lot of parents to worry but bear in mind that schools are expert in putting their new pupils at ease.”

Parents can do a number of things to help familiarise their children with their new surroundings such as visiting the school, introducing their children to their new teachers and principals, and taking a tour of the school.

The IACP also encourages them to meet with other parents whose children are starting at the school.

They can also encourage a healthy diet and sleeping pattern on the run up to what will be their new routine.

Mr Henry said there are a few topics parents can speak to their children about to help them settle and feel comfortable.

"Encourage your child to become comfortable with questions, like ‘what do I do if I need to go to the toilet?’ – this will help them ease any worries they may have about issues like this. It also shows that the teacher will be helpful to them.”

Children should also be encouraged to be friendly and helpful to their classmates and to not be shy when it comes to playtime.

Here are a few more tips for parents of first time school children.