News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Adverts posted for horse abbatoirs to dispose of horses with 'inability'

Adverts posted for horse abbatoirs to dispose of horses with 'inability'
A number of businesses recently advertised in a prominent Irish horse-sports magazine their services for the disposal of unwanted animals. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
By Cianan Brennan
Monday, June 29, 2020 - 06:00 PM

The Department of Agriculture has refused to say whether ‘inability’ or ‘vices’ are sufficient reason for horses to be destroyed.

A number of businesses recently advertised in a prominent Irish horse-sports magazine their services for the disposal of unwanted animals.

One of those businesses, based in Co Kildare, described itself as “Ireland’s only purpose-built horse plant now licenced under new EU requirements”.

“We are committed to ensuring that you get the best price for your horse with inability, vices, or end of life,” it said, adding that the business was willing to collect animals nationwide.

Vices in equine terms refer to unwanted behaviours which may prove troublesome to owners, such as cribbing (the grabbing by a horse of a solid object with its teeth), weaving (swaying on forelegs), or biting.

The Department was recently queried via parliamentary question as to whether or not putting a horse down due to inability would come within the terms of a horse abattoir’s licence.

The then Minister, Fine Gael’s Michael Creed replied to Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy that both of the establishments approved to operate as horse-slaughter plants in Ireland ascribe to the European Commission’s regulation regarding hygiene rules for food of animal origin.

However, he did not comment as to whether or not the reason for destroying an animal is of note.

READ MORE

Holohan warns of 'worrying trend' as 24 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Mr Creed said the Department has a “permanent presence” at each of the slaughter plants under its supervision, who carry out “regular checks” as part of the State’s official regulatory controls.

He said that all slaughter establishments likewise each have a qualified welfare officer who “oversees the welfare of the animals” at the time of their slaughter.

Horsemeat slaughtered in Ireland may be destined for human consumption, though not within Ireland itself, and as such must meet EU regulations in terms of food safety and animal welfare, he said.

The number of horses slaughtered for human consumption in Ireland has in fact fallen to a large extent over the past 10 years.

In 2018 more than 6,500 horses were slaughtered to that end, compared with the 24,362 which were killed for the same purpose in 2012.

That drop is largely attributable to stricter regulations being put in place across Europe following the 2013 horsemeat scandal, which saw traces of same discovered in other meat products in several different countries.

That scandal saw the responsibility for abattoirs taken from the local authorities in Ireland and assumed by the Department of Agriculture.

READ MORE

Dentist who failed to carry out biopsy of lesion censured

More on this topic

DSPCA looking to identify man who shoved injured dog under their gatesDSPCA looking to identify man who shoved injured dog under their gates

Gardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in CorkGardaí seize 22 dogs in three locations in Cork

Investigation launched after lambs found killed in Wicklow fieldsInvestigation launched after lambs found killed in Wicklow fields

Animal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fightsAnimal rescue group believes people are seeking kittens to use as bait in dog fights

TOPIC: Animal Welfare

More in this Section

Inquiry into data gathered for child benefit applicationsInquiry into data gathered for child benefit applications

Killarney mayor: Tourism deserves its own ministerKillarney mayor: Tourism deserves its own minister

One death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in IrelandOne death, three new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

Woman injured after shooting in BallymunWoman injured after shooting in Ballymun


Lifestyle

Riesling is the greatest white wine grape in the world. Yet it is regularly ignored by the most enthusiastic wine consumers.Wine with Leslie: Probably the best white in world

Financial advise with Grainne McGuinnessMaking Cents: Take a deep breath and start to tackle finances after Covid-19 crisis

Q. My partner and I have been together for four years, but he seems to have completely gone off sex.Sex File: We don't have sex. Should we still get married?

Government advice remains to avoid non essential travel, but with quarantine expected to be off the table, people are beginning to book flights. So what happens when you land?Planning to travel abroad this summer? From video check ins, to magazine-free rooms - here’s what you can expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »