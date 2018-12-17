NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Advert showing Jesus holding a pint among 15 found in breach of ad standards

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 12:58 PM

15 ads including a poster of Jesus holding a pint, have been found to be in breach of advertising standards in the latest report of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI).

The ASAI's latest bulletin shows complaints were upheld on grounds relating to misleading advertising, promotion and decency.

The complaints were over Internet, Social Media, Online, SMS and Radio advertising.

Orla Twomey, Chief Executive of the ASAI,says with the growth of influencer marketing, bloggers need to be reminded of their responsibility.

"Advertising is always evolving, it's a very dynamic industry and the bloggers and influencer marketing is a growth area over the past couple of years," said Ms Twomey.

"We've been working to ensure that where it's marketing and communication, where it's advertising, both bloggers and brands know that they have to make sure that their followers, their viewers actually know that they are being advertised to."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Advertising Standards Authority for IrelandAdvertisingSocial MediaBloggersInfluencers

